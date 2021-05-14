Forget PS Plus for now, Play at Home’s final free PS4 game is disappearing

“Only by enduring the harsh landscape and earning the respect of the Banuk, will Aloy gain the allies, abilities and knowledge she needs to uncover a secret from the past – and stop a threat to the future.”

Sony has also announced that while this will be the last free Play at Home game to download, for now, they will be offering a number of in-game bonuses next week.

This includes XP Tokens for Call of Duty Warzone, among a number of other games that don’t require PS Plus.

This time, Sony will be offering a selection of free in-game content and virtual currency for some popular PlayStation games, including Destruction AllStars, NBA 2K21, Rocket League, and more.

