Gut health: Sounds, taste and visual clues indicating poor gut health – how to remedy it

Many people may be surprised to know but you can also taste if your gut is unhealthy.

Sufferers of acid reflux may experience a sour taste caused by regurgitated stomach acid and could indicate poor gut health.

Jo added: “Another common symptom of acid reflux is heartburn, a burning sensation in the middle of your chest and you may also experience bloating and feeling sick.

“Acid reflux and heartburn can be caused or made worse by eating certain food and drink, such as coffee, tomatoes, alcohol, chocolate or fatty/spicy foods, as well as if you smoke, are pregnant, have stress and anxiety, or are obese.

“Simple lifestyle changes can help stop or reduce heart burn and acid reflux, including eating smaller and more frequent meals, losing weight and finding ways to relax.

“Reflux can be very painful but is so straightforward to manage that you should see your GP or a dietitian if you have it regularly.

“However, if left untreated, stomach acid moving up into the base of the oesophagus can, over time increase your risk of developing oesophageal cancer.”

