How to order free lateral flow tests

This is because some one in three people are unaware they have COVID-19 as they do not show symptoms, according to the NHS website.
Rapid tests can help to find cases of the virus which may previously have gone unidentified.
People who test positive on a lateral flow test for COVID-19 then need to self-isolate and order a PCR test.
Lateral flow tests can also be ordered via phone on 119 if someone cannot order them online.
Phone lines are open from 7am until 11pm and calls are free of charge.
Rapid tests are also available at lateral flow testing sites, but these may require an appointment to be booked in advance.
