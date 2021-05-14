Inside the Scarborough B&B named best in the world – and the heartwarming story behind it

It is located close to the seaside town’s Peasholm Park and is a short walk from Scarborough Beach.
Angela and James Rusden, the couple who have run the B&B for over five years, claim that the key to their success is providing guests comfort and good food.
They said: “It’s unbelievable because we’re not anything whistles and bells, we’re just a little B&B by the seaside.
The pair added that reliable regulars have kept them going over the years, with about 95 percent of their business coming from those who keep returning.
Many of these visitors love the B&B so much that they book their next visit at the end of their stay, which has made them feel like family to the couple.
Mr Rusden said: “I’ve lost my mum and dad but a lot of them are like parents to us, they’re that age group, so it’s been difficult not to give them a hug when they come and go.”
“This celebration of the best of the best hotels around the world should serve as the perfect guide for discovering places to stay that are fit for the trip of a lifetime.”
