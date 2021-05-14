Inside the Scarborough B&B named best in the world – and the heartwarming story behind it

With a lot of people eyeing up the potential for UK-based holidays this year, the world’s best B&B being closer to home will come as good news for many. The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast was given the title by Tripadvisor at its 19th annual Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Hotels.

The B&B ranked first on the list and has received nothing but five-star reviews over the last two years. It is located close to the seaside town’s Peasholm Park and is a short walk from Scarborough Beach. Angela and James Rusden, the couple who have run the B&B for over five years, claim that the key to their success is providing guests comfort and good food. Advertisements They said: “It’s unbelievable because we’re not anything whistles and bells, we’re just a little B&B by the seaside.

“We’re not posh, we’re not grand, we haven’t got open fires or a big garden or anything spectacular, but we’re just comfortable and cosy, people always like to come and be comfortable time after time.” The pair added that reliable regulars have kept them going over the years, with about 95 percent of their business coming from those who keep returning. Many of these visitors love the B&B so much that they book their next visit at the end of their stay, which has made them feel like family to the couple. Mr Rusden said: “I’ve lost my mum and dad but a lot of them are like parents to us, they’re that age group, so it’s been difficult not to give them a hug when they come and go.” READ MORE: Green light to fly to Portugal from Monday

Hayley Coleman, a spokesperson for Tripadvisor, said: “Now that staycations are back on in the UK and the ban on overseas travel is days away from lifting, Brits will want to start getting plans in motion for what could possibly be the most longed for holiday of their life. “This celebration of the best of the best hotels around the world should serve as the perfect guide for discovering places to stay that are fit for the trip of a lifetime.” Additional reporting by Daniel Gayne.

