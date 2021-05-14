Jet2 boosts Portugal holidays to Algarve and Madeira amid 'significant' surge in 'demand'

Jet2 is set to boost its summer holiday offering with the addition of even more flight options to the Algarve and Madeira. The Leeds-based firm said the decision came following a “significant” surge in “demand” from holiday hungry Britons.

According to Jet2, in the 24 hours which followed the “green list” announcement, their website saw a 600 percent increase in searches for holidays to Portugal and its archipelagos. Following a survey of customers, Jet2 found 52 percent of respondents “felt confident” to travel “this summer and beyond.” This is “the highest reported level” since March. Advertisements A further 55 percent said they were “eager to get away as soon as they can.” READ MORE: TUI to fly to 19 holiday destinations from May 17

In response, the airline has added even more flights from Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted Airports. The company will operate to Faro from all ten of its UK bases this summer, with flights and holidays operating to Madeira from nine UK bases. The boosted flights and holidays, which covers 10,000 additional seats, are now on sale. Birmingham Airport will now see weekly Saturday services to Faro, in the Algarve, from July 3 to 17 boosting the airport’s offering to daily services. DON’T MISS

Bristol Airport will see its flying programme brought forward to commence on July 2 instead of late August, with Monday and Friday services to Faro available. Glasgow Airport will now offer weekly Sunday services to Faro from June 27 through to August 8 meaning four weekly services throughout the summer. Edinburgh airport will now offer weekly services to Faro added every Tuesday from June 29 to August 31. Advertisements This results in five weekly services from the Scottish hub.

Newcastle Airport will offer weekly services added every Tuesday from June 29 to July 29 giving a choice of daily services. From Manchester Airport, weekly Saturday services to Madeira will be introduced from July 3 to August 28. Meanwhile, London Stansted will also boost its Madeira flight offering with weekly Friday services added from July 2 through to September 24. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We know that there is extraordinary demand out there for holidays to the sunshine, which is no surprise given the past year or so.

“As things open up again, combined with positive vaccination and infection rates, one of the very first things people want to do is get away to relax in the sunshine. “We are pleased to see Governments reopening travel so that holidaymakers can do this, and the response to Portugal going on the green list from customers in England and Scotland has been exceptional. “In response to that, we are delighted to be giving customers even more choice when it comes to booking and enjoying some sunshine in the Algarve and Madeira.” He added: “We look forward to more positive news in the coming weeks, and we know that our customers feel the same.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed