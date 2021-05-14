Marks and Spencer ripped apart for 'not listening' to customers: 'People loved them'

She said: “In trying to be everything to everyone, they’ve ended up being nothing to no one.”
And retail expert Kate Hardcastle agreed.
She told the BBC: “Generally they have got a 25-year-old model wearing garments targeted at a 65-year-old, who doesn’t feel included.”
She added: “They don’t connect with customers enough, so they never know what the customers want.”
In particular, she noted that M&S’ traditional base of over-45s felt neglected.
She added: “In all of my years commentating on retail, I’ve never seen such an outpouring of emotion in a brand.
“People loved them and what they stood for.
Another point experts agreed on was having difficulty understand the thinking behind some of the business decisions M&S has made over the years.
One example was the Sparks Card customer loyalty scheme, launched in 2015, which was unsuccessful and was re-launched last year.
Ms Hardcastle said in July: “Because they were so late to market with the rewards scheme, they had a significant amount of time to watch what best practice was and even improve on it, but they did it the M&S way.”
And Ms Berg claimed: “If you were launching a retail business today, you wouldn’t dream of recreating the M&S model.
Retail Analyst Chris Field said going to M&S was no longer an enjoyable experience.
He stated: “Old men’s clothes, next to men’s suits, next to pants, next to childrenswear makes no sense anymore.”
Many expect M&S to become more of a food than clothing business in the future.
And the retailer appears to be stepping in that direction.
It said: ”While some consumer habits will return to normal, others have been changed forever.”
M&S core shops now typically feature a selection of the company’s clothing, homeware and beauty ranges and an M&S Foodhall.
But many stores are now standalone Foodhalls and in 2019, M&S launched five of these as part of the transformation of the business.
