Martin Lewis urges NS&I customer to take action on interest rates – ‘that’s not good!’

“You’re not going to have any more in there than that, so you get the same safety guarantee underwritten by the Government.

“Top one year savings fix at the moment is from Atom Bank, I think, at 0.85 percent, as as you’re offered 0.1 percent, that’s eight and a half times as much.

“The top five year fix is Hodge Bank at 1.35 percent, which is almost double what you’d get if you go with NS&I.”

Interest rates have not been favourable recently, due to the Bank of England’s decision to decrease the base rate to a record-low of 0.1 percent.