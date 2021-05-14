Mass Effect Legendary Edition UPDATE: Popular feature could make a surprise return

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is out now on PS5 PS4 , Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

A remaster of the original Mass Effect trilogy, the Legendary Edition contains all three of the base games, plus a boatload of post-release DLC.

That’s hundreds of hours of gameplay content, as well as alternative costumes, new and exclusive weapons, and lots more.

One thing that is missing, however, is the multiplayer component featured in Mass Effect 3.

Fortunately, EA and BioWare have given fans hope that the feature will be added in a future update.

That’s according to project director Mac Walters, who told CNET that the team wouldn’t rule it out, especially if the Legendary Edition proves popular.

“I would never say no to that,” he said. “We want to see what kind of reception the Legendary Edition gets and what the demand for the multiplayer is.

“And then we’ll ask ourselves if we have the resources and time to bring it up to the quality level we and fans want.”

Walters also spoke about the Legendary Edition upgrades, which he claims brings the game closer to the PC experience.