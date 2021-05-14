NVIDIA GeForce Now NEW games: Major new release comes to streaming platform

NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscribers can access more than a dozen new games as part of the package.

The latest batch of games include new multiplayer release Hood: Outlaws and Legends, which launched just a few days ago.

Subscribers can access the multiplayer action game whether they own the Steam version or the Epic Games Store edition.

Retro gaming fans will be happy to hear that CAVE shooter DoDonPachi Resurrection has also joined the service, alongside Child of Light, MotoGP 21, Outland and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy.

Elsewhere, it was revealed that Biomutant is also coming to the service when it launches later this month.

“Biomutant, the much anticipated post-apocalyptic, Kung-fu fable from Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic, is coming to GeForce NOW when it launches for PC (Steam) on May 25,” NVIDIA explains.

“That’s not all for Biomutant. At its release, GeForce NOW empowers gamers to take their adventure with them across nearly all devices, even on a Chromebook, Mac or mobile device.”

You can see the full list of new GeForce NOW games joining the service further down the page.