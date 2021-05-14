NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames Man Utd stars for creating 'own...

Sports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames Man Utd stars for creating 'own downfall' in Liverpool loss

1 min

122views
102
15 shares, 102 points
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames Man Utd stars for creating 'own downfall' in Liverpool loss

The defensive partnership of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof struggled continuously throughout the game, with the former being fortunate to have not conceded a penalty.

The absence of the injured Harry Maguire certainly appeared to show.

Solskjaer has called on his troops to find a way to adapt in the absence of the centre-back in the final few games of the season.

Advertisements

“Harry has been really important for us so of course we’re going to miss him but he’s out so we have to deal with that,” he continued. “It’s about regrouping and building our own confidence again as we have two games and a final.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

102
15 shares, 102 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in