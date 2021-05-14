Portugal travel rules: Portugal to welcome UK travellers, but what are the travel rules?

Portugal is a hugely popular destination for British travellers. Britons were unable to visit the country last year, but this year they will be able to return restriction-free from next week, according to the latest travel advice. But what coronavirus travel rules and requirements does Portugal have in place for anyone hoping to visit?

International travel has been off the cards for much of the coronavirus pandemic. However, travel enthusiasts will be able to visit selected countries deemed safer from Monday, May 17. Holidaymakers travelling to green list countries will not be required to undertake a quarantine period upon their return. Advertisements Instead, they will only be required to undertake pre-departure and post-arrival PCR testing, as well as completing the passenger locator form. These 12 countries are Portugal, Israel, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Iceland, Gibraltar, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and St Helena, Tristan de Cunha, Ascension Island. READ MORE: First British cruise line launching soon

Many scientists have warned against taking the next step of lockdown easing in the face of these changes, but Government Ministers, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have said there will be no change to the lockdown easing plan on May 17. The PM said he was “anxious” about the new Indian Covid variant and is “ruling nothing out” with plans to tackle it. Public Health England (PHE) has recorded 1,313 UK cases of the Indian variant, which is more than double the 520 cases recorded up to May 5. But Mr Johnson said there was no evidence to suggest England’s planned lockdown easing could not go ahead. The PM and his chief scientific and medical advisers are scheduled to address the nation in a coronavirus press briefing where he will likely touch on this topic today at 5pm. DON’T MISS

Advertisements When travelling, certain rules are in place to protect visitors and residents of Portugal. Anyone arriving in the country will need to have had a PCR test 72 hours before departure, according to VisitPortugal, the website developed by the country’s National Tourism Authority. Only those aged under two years of age are not required to present proof of a negative test before boarding their flight. Work is also underway to ensure there is enough testing capacity in Portugal. Those travelling to Portugal through the UK, but originally from India, South Africa, Brazil or in any EU member state where the Covid incidence rate is above 500 per 100,000, must isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Anyone travelling for an international sporting event, or who will be in Portugal for less than 48 hours, is not required to undertake the mandatory quarantine period but will be required to show evidence of these conditions upon their return trip. All passengers travelling to Portugal will be subject to health screening on arrival, including a temperature check and any obvious signs of being unwell.

What is the Covid situation like in Portugal? Portugal has confirmed 840,929 Covid cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, there have been 16,999 deaths and so far 2,989,538 people have been vaccinated. The country extended its “state of calamity” – the second-highest level of coronavirus alert which is believed to enable the Government to impose local lockdowns or mandatory mask-wearing.

