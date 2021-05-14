NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Prince Charles 'upset and struggling' after fresh attack from Harry...

Life & Style

Prince Charles 'upset and struggling' after fresh attack from Harry – body language expert

1 min

135views
105
15 shares, 105 points
Prince Charles 'upset and struggling' after fresh attack from Harry - body language expert

Harry added: “I’m gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you’.”

During his latest outing, Charles dodged a question about Harry’s latest comments when quizzed by a BBC reporter.

Advertisements

Sharing a clip of the incident on Twitter, Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English tweeted: “Prince Charles was asked by a BBC reporter today about his relationship with Prince Harry following his son’s latest broadside.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

105
15 shares, 105 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in