PS5 stock UK: Shopto, Very and Amazon PS5 restock drops revealed

ASDA’s surprise PS5 stock drop today could be one of the last of the week, with plenty more being planned for May. From what has been shared so far by stock trackers, there is a slim chance of one more PS5 restock this week. Friday could see a surprise drop from Shopto, although there is a good chance this will happen around May 18 instead. Advertisements Smyths Toys is another retailer that likes to share new stock on Fridays, but there has been no word on whether anything is being planned for May 14. And without more information coming soon, it looks like shoppers will get their next best shot at buying a next-gen console next week. The Smyths website currently lists the PlayStation 5 as out of stock but confirms that more stock will be coming sometime in May.

Friday will be the final day of the week to hold stock, as retailers rarely ever share stock drops on Saturday or Sunday. The good news is that PS5 stock drops are scheduled for next week, starting as early as Tuesday, May 18. The list of retailers expected to offer more stock next week are Amazon UK, Very and John Lewis. It’s unclear how many consoles will be available to buy from Amazon, which has not shared a meaningful drop in weeks. But there have been rumours it could be one of the biggest drops from the internet giant since the start of 2021. Advertisements The good news is the next Amazon PS5 restock is expected to be the biggest one so far for the UK.

The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “News: Amazon UK to expect a shipment of approximately 10K PlayStation 5’s later this week, hinting at a May 17th-19th drop. This will be their biggest restock yet, as Amazon UK usually restocks around 6K-8K. “This is the first time we received information on Amazon UK since their previous March drop. So, this may mean they won’t restock this week, unless it’s a double restock in the space of two weeks, which is unlikely. We’ll still keep an eye out every morning for you as usual!” Because retailers very rarely confirm when exactly a PS5 restock happens, the rumoured and leaked dates from stock tracker accounts like @PS5StockAlertUK are the best indication fans have as to when the next restock is going live. And it looks like Amazon could be dropping its next batch on May 18 or May 19, depending on internal scheduling.

Knowing that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform. Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. Amazon UK will be one of the next stores to release PS5 stock, which is expected to happen around May 18. GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME recently restocked the PS5 and is now out of stock again. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until later in May or early June.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed