NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Psychic predictions for 2021: Collapse of EU, war and Trump...

Weird

Psychic predictions for 2021: Collapse of EU, war and Trump 'will become more powerful'

1 min

102views
102
15 shares, 102 points
Psychic predictions for 2021: Collapse of EU, war and Trump 'will become more powerful'

1. Collapse of the EU and the UK’s booming economy

The psychic, who runs Psychics.co.uk, has previously told Express.co.uk how he believes the UK economy will fare well after Brexit.

He has now said the EU is facing a much more uncertain future, with the possibility of more member states leaving the economic bloc.

Mr Hamilton-Parker said: “The American and European economies will falter dragging down other economies around the world.

Advertisements

“I’ve spoken before about the break up of Europe sometime after Brexit. We will see the start in 2021.”

The British economy, however, will suffer a short retraction after Brexit followed by “steady improvement”, according to the psychic.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Weird Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

102
15 shares, 102 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in