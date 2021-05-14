Sharon Stone describes her near-death experience from a stroke as 'strange and beautiful'

“Then when I came to, I was on a table in a very quiet emergency room, which is never good – when it’s like no one’s in there, just the doctor, no one’s running around, nobody’s doing anything urgently.

“And the doctor is just looking at me so compassionately, and I was like, ‘Am I dying?’ Because I realised this is a bad situation.”

After revealing she then passed out again, it was here that she remembers seeing a “tunnel of light” after she was laid on a gurney to be transferred elsewhere.

Advertisements

“All of a sudden, that was it and I was just gone,” Sharon explained.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed