Sonic cleaning brush: 7 jobs you can do using a sonic scrubber

Seven ways to use a sonic cleaning brush

In the oven

A battery-run cleaning brush is great for getting into those awkward places in the oven that you couldn’t reach otherwise.

Lynsey said it’s also good for removing burnt food from oven doors because the power helps to dislodge the stubborn baked-on food without any effort.

Plug holes

Plug holes are often split into a few sections, which makes it tricky to clean.

To remove soap scum and other nasties from this hole, use your scrubber.

Tile grout

Grout will develop mould or become discoloured if you don’t clean it regularly, but a sonic cleaning brush will help speed up the cleaning process.

