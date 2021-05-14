State pension warning: You may be missing out on £3,000 & free TV licence – check now

The Government states, however, some may get less than the full state pension if they were contracted out before April 6, 2016.

While the state pension is based on National Insurance contributions, there is another payment which could help those of state pension age.

Pension Credit is designed to provide Britons with extra money to help with living costs if they are over state pension age and on a low income.

The sum tops up a person’s weekly income to £177.10 if they are single, and to £270.30 if in a relationship – known as Guarantee Credit.

