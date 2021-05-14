Stephen Bear charged in connection with revenge porn allegations

Stephen Bear has been charged in connection with revenge porn allegations.

It follows an investigation into the disclosure of intimate photographs without consent.

The 31-year-old reality star has now been charged with voyeurism – disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.

Advertisements

Bear is due to appear at court on a date yet to be set, The Mirror reports.

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner was stopped by police when he landed in the UK following a trip to Dubai in January 21 – on the same day he turned 31.

To sign up for the Hull Live newsletter, click here.

(Image: Cameo, Instagram copyright unknown)

Bear was arrested at Heathrow Airport and taken into custody before being released on bail.

He dismissed the allegations at the time as ‘so silly.’

Bear has since quit Instagram and launched a YouTube channel giving followers financial advice about cryptocurrencies.

Since his arrest, Bear caused further controversy by sharing a bizarre prank that suggested he was about to become a father to twins.

Advertisements

He posted a scan of two babies with the message: “Wasn’t expecting 2. Think it’s time I should I grow up.”

Bear later admitted he was just joking and is not going to become a dad this year.

Author: [email protected] (Lucy Needham, Lucy Marshall)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV