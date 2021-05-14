This Week on Xbox: May 14, 2021





Celebrating 20 Years of Xbox

Do you remember where you were when you played your first Xbox game? It may be hard to believe, but this year will mark the 20th anniversary of Xbox. I'm proud to have been a…

Free Play Days: NBA 2K21 and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Show off your handles on the hardwood or your reflexes on the road, all in this weekend's Free Play Days. NBA 2K21 standard edition and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 are available for Xbox Live Gold…

May Xbox Update Includes Quick Resume Improvements, Passthrough Audio, and More

Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make Xbox better, including refining the experience and delivering brand new features, based on your feedback. This month's release…

Subnautica: Below Zero is Now Available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

As the person responsible for the creative direction of Subnautica: Below Zero, I've spent a lot of time trying to understand what makes the highly esteemed original, Subnautica, tick. Below Zero…





Mass Effect Legendary Edition Now Available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Relive the cinematic sci-fi saga today with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Experience the legend of Commander Shepard and the crew of the SS Normandy…

Neverwinter Sharandar Episode 2: The Soul Keeper Now Live

The magic of the Annis Hag may have been weakened, but the renewed battle within the Feywild continues with Neverwinter's Sharandar Episode 2: The Soul Keeper. Following the defeat of…





Psychonauts Available Now with Xbox Game Pass

Earlier this month, we announced that the original Psychonauts would be coming soon to Xbox Game Pass, and today we're excited to share that Psychonauts is available now with Xbox Game Pass…

Boomerang Fu: Grilling Spree Update Out Now

Hello, everyone! I'm excited to announce that our first free content update for Boomerang Fu is available today for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Boomerang Fu is a frantic physics party game…





Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance is Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

I am thrilled to announce that Dark Alliance will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10 PC, and phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass on Day One…

Cosmic Top Secret Available Now for Pre-Order

Making Cosmic Top Secret has been an amazing journey that all started with a pinch of curiosity. My dad was part of the Danish Intelligence during the Cold War and one day he accidentally told…

Chernobylite: Preserving the Zone

Chernobylite is an upcoming sci-fi survival horror RPG set in the hyper-realistic, 3D scanned wasteland of Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone, originating from a deeply personal experience for…

Rogue Company Season Two Starts Today

Rogue Company Season Two starts now! Featuring an all new Battle Pass, new rogue, and more, this season of Rogue Company is shaping up to be our biggest yet – read on for all the exciting…





Learn the History and Lore Behind TESO’s Gates of Oblivion with New Trailer

Discover the mortal ambitions and Daedric schemes that lead to the upcoming Blackwood chapter and larger Gates of Oblivion adventure with this new story trailer. In The Elder Scrolls Online…

Behind the Scenes of Zombie Army 4’s Latest Season of Horror

If you like a bit of Nazi zombie slaying, Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available on Xbox Game Pass right now. We're also working hard on Season Pass 3, and the first round of content has gone live…





Zeke and Julia Return in Their 16-bit Glory in Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol

The cult classic Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its sequel make their long-awaited return in Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol! Play these classics from the golden age of 16-bit gaming…

Heavy Metal Machines: New Metal Pass Season is Here with Sugoi Machines

Hey Xbox players! Hoplon Studio here, from Brazil, to announce that the new season of the Heavy Metal Machines' Metal Pass is already available! A time of high adventure has come to the…





Dungeon Defenders II Spring Cleaning Update Brings Big Changes to Etheria

Recently we rebooted work on our free-to-play game, Dungeon Defenders II (DD2). We're now committed to giving it a quality-of-life boost, with regular updates and additions based on…

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer is Now Live

The Vex have attacked and, for the first time in humanity's history, the Sun did not rise. Trapped in this endless night by an unknown Vex simulation, the Vanguard have focused their gaze on…





Xbox Game Pass Helps European Gamers Stay Connected

At Xbox, we've conducted some new research with a third party which highlights the valuable role that Xbox Game Pass plays in helping players in Europe stay connected. The study itself is based…

Creating the Atmospheric In Rays of the Light

In Rays of the Light is a remake and reimagining of the original 2012 indie game The Light. The initial project was a "test of the pen," which marked the beginning of my journey in the world of game…





