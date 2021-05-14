NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Will Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX ever get off the ground?...

Business

Will Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX ever get off the ground? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

1 min

109views
89
14 shares, 89 points

14 May, 2021 10:14

The Boeing 737 MAX is set to return to the skies, one month after an electrical issue forced the company to ground around 100 planes.

The US federal regulators confirmed their approval on Wednesday, saying that they found a straightforward fix and they are confident in the plane’s safety moving forward.

Advertisements

READ MORE: Boeing sounds alarm on new problem with its troubled 737 Max, advises grounding of jets again

The FAA also noted that the latest issue was unrelated to the major problems with the flight control system that caused two deadly crashes which led to the plane’s grounding in 2019.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

Author: RT
This post originally appeared on RT Business News

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

89
14 shares, 89 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in