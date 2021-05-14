You can now reply to a Microsoft Outlook e-mail on your Apple Watch

Dictation, however, will probably be the most preferred way of replying to an Outlook e-mail on Apple Watch – as it will let users simply dictate the reply they want with the wearable converting what was said into text.

For longer e-mails this could be an extremely handy, time-saving feature.

The other way to reply to Outlook e-mails on an Apple Watch, scribble, will let you write out what you want to say on the device’s screen with this automatically converted into text.

