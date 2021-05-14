You can now reply to a Microsoft Outlook e-mail on your Apple Watch

For longer e-mails this could be an extremely handy, time-saving feature.
The other way to reply to Outlook e-mails on an Apple Watch, scribble, will let you write out what you want to say on the device’s screen with this automatically converted into text.
As reportedly by OnMSFT, Microsoft has also rolled out version 4.2116.3 of the Android Outlook app which brings with it extra protection against e-mail spam threats.
The new Outlook Android app will make it easier for users to identify e-mails sent from outside of their organisation, which should help protect agains spam and phishing threats.
Outlining the feature in the update notes Microsoft added: “If admin configured, there will be a new external label on emails and the sender’s email address can be viewed by tapping the external label at the top of the email.”
The glitch affected the desktop version of Microsoft Outlook, and impacted users worldwide.
When users tried to view an e-mail on Outlook for desktop instead of seeing the message body they were greeted with either a single line of text or a small portion of the e-mail.
And when users tried to create a new e-mail Outlook automatically deleted text that was written every time the enter key was hit.
Microsoft said the bug was caused by “a recent change to systems that facilitate text display management” that was rolled out with an Outlook update.
Thankfully, the frustrating issue has now been fixed.
