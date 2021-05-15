16-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen, abandoning body inside car trunk in Bell County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 16-year-old faces a murder charge after being accused of shooting and killing another teen in east Austin and abandoning the body in a car in Bell County last week.

APD identified the victim as Rigo Dominguez, also 16. APD has not identified the suspect because he is a minor.

Officers said on May 6 at about 12:23 p.m., two people reported a homicide had happened the day before in the 5200 block of Tower Trail, which is in a neighborhood off East 51st Street. They said the 16-year-old suspect shot and killed another teen during a drug deal.

According to APD, the people who reported the homicide said the suspect then drove the victim in the victim’s car to 5600 FM 3481 in Harker Heights, Texas. That’s about a half-hour southwest of Temple. The suspect put the victim in the trunk of the car and left it there, police said.

APD notified the Bell County Sheriff’s Office of the car’s location, and deputies found it and Dominguez.

A murder warrant was issued, and APD said the suspect was arrested on May 6 in the 1600 block of East Parmer Lane. They were taken to Gardner-Betts Juvenile Detention Facility.

On May 8, autopsy results found the official cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the neck in the manner of homicide. APD said this is the 30th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, email [email protected], use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app.

Author: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin