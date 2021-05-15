American Express announces return of Shop Small – Amex cardholders can get £25 credit back

Many have found themselves fortunate enough to save during the coronavirus lockdowns.

However, according to predictions based on figures from neobank Zopa, consumer spending habits are about to start driving the economy forward.

Clare Gambardella, Chief Customer Officer commented: “These figures, and our own credit card data suggest we’re heading for a summer of spending, as consumers begin to splash out on much-missed experiences from the last year.

“Despite the continued impact of Covid on UK economic performance, it is positive that customer spending is already increasing and looks set for a significant rise as cinemas, theatres, and indoor drinking and dining opens up next week.”

