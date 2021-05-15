Beijing issues deadliest war warning yet as China declares it is now 'ready to defeat' US

RT America’s Alex Mihailovich said: “The Global Times put out an editorial saying the US would be defeated if any conflict broke out in the South China Sea.
“Many see the drills as a show of force aimed at China as Japan works towards consolidating military alliances in an effort to deter its neighbouring superpower
“However the drills appeared to irritate China rather than contain it.”
The editorial also read that the People’s Liberation Army “doesn’t even need to make pointed responses to the joint drills since its insignificant militarily”.
Former UK MP George Galloway told RT that this would prompt an increase in military preparedness from China.
He said: “What a spur this must be to China’s own warship development.
Admiral Pierre Vandier, chief of the French naval staff, said: “Our message will be targeted at China.”
Earlier this week, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army released videos showing marines training for island landing drills in an apparent threat to Taiwan.
Video footage released by the PLA Navy shows marines from the Eastern Theatre Command in a recent landing exercise for a simulated invasion.
