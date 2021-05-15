Boris Johnson urged 'spirit of caution' apply to travel abroad amid Indian variant

There were fears Boris might outline an extension of travel ban rules after the Welsh Labour leader urged the citizens of Wales not to travel overseas.

Mark Drakeford, Leader of Welsh Labour and Member of the Senedd for Cardiff West appeared at the podium today.

He advised Britons to holiday at home and “enjoy everything Wales has to offer.”

“Now, I believe, as I’ve said many times,” the leader said, “that if ever there was a year to holiday at home and to enjoy everything that the wonders Wales has to offer then this surely is the year to do that.”

