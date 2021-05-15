Boris Johnson warns lockdown lift could have ‘serious disruption’ amid Indian strain panic

During a briefing at Downing Street on Friday, the Prime Minister said if the new variant was found to be “significantly” more transmissible, there could be “some hard choices”. Over the past week, cases of the strain first detected in India nearly tripled, according to Public Health England.

Mr Johnson explained how there is “no evidence” that the variant can evade vaccines. He also assured the nation that the next phase of easing lockdown on Monday will continue as planned. However, the Prime Minister warned that his hopes of lifting lockdown on June 21 could be crushed by the Indian strain. Advertisements He said: “I do not believe that we need, on the present evidence, to delay our roadmap and we will proceed with our plan to move to step three in England from Monday. READ MORE: Boris Johnson urged ‘spirit of caution’ apply to those travel abroad

He said: “I would urge people just to think twice about that. “We want people in those areas to recognise that there is extra risk, an extra threat of disruption to progress caused by this new variant and just to exercise their discretion and judgment in a way I’m sure that they have been throughout this pandemic.” On Friday, official figures showed that the UK has recorded 2,193 COVID-19 cases and a further 17 deaths in the latest 24-hour period. On Monday, as part of the next stage in the roadmap out of lockdown, people in England will be allowed to meet indoors in homes and hospitality venues. Non-essential international travel will also be permitted following a traffic light system with ‘green, ‘amber’ and ‘red’ countries.

