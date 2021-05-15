Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals high-flying approach to FA Cup final preparation

Chelsea: Tuchel confident of coping with FA Cup final pressure
Just 20 minutes of meditation in his hotel room ahead of the game and he reckons he will be flying. Literally.
“The morning of a game I try to wake up early and do some sports and some meditation and then be ready to prepare the first meeting.
“You try to get into some routines but I have my ups and downs. Sometimes I am very disciplined, sometimes not so.
“It is normal to be excited and to be nervous. Sometimes more or less and sometimes it can catch me before normal matches and sometimes you feel calm even if the pressure is on.
Relaxed and ready: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel
“Do you drift away onto a higher plane?” the German was asked.
“Usually, I fly 20 or 30 centimetres off the floor – I glide around the room,” Tuchel said mischievously.
“No it is nothing special. It is just breathing and trying hard to do nothing.”
They have to make the transition from talented prospects to serial winners.
One trophy is all it could take.
“Given the fact we are a young team, it could be a huge step to overcome this obstacle and make the last step and have this experience together,” Tuchel said.
“If it’s not possible to win we will push the team to bounce back because sport is about this.
“That is what makes finals special. They can be crucial moments and in terms of development it can be a huge boost.
“It can be an accelerator for everything that’s coming. It can be a huge boost in confidence and in the race for the top four and ahead of the Champions League final.
“So, yeah, this is all pretty much in the pot for Wembley.”
For the first time since he moved to Chelsea in January, his wife Sissi will be at the ground to watch Tuchel in action.
“My kids are too young to be in the stadium but my wife will be there which is very nice,” he said. “It’s a reward that they are in the country – a big reward.
“I love to play the final with them here – my wife is a very, very good spectator and huge luck.”
And will presumably help him keep his feet on the floor.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel likes to stay relaxed ahead of big matches
The Blues manager is still seething at the defeat to Arsenal and says his whole squad will be fired up for the showpiece clash at Wembley without the need for any inspirational team-talks.
And with Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante both fit to start he expects his side to be fully fired-up for the encounter.
“It is good for the preparation.
“I am not angry at myself or the players just that we got that result and missed an opportunity.
“So I am not yet in the mode to enjoy final, I still have a bit of a hangover.
“We want to show a reaction and we have to show a reaction. It is my first final here in England and it is huge.”
