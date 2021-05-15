China horror: 12 people killed as back-to-back tornadoes leave trail of devastation

Wuhan is the city infamous for being ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic.
Shengze, an area in Shazou, was struck first with the tornado hitting the town at close to 7pm local time.
Footage of aftermath shows widespread damage with homes and factories torn apart by the force of the winds.
Wuhan was hit almost an hour later with winds of 53mph toppling homes and cutting power powerlines.
The subsequent blackouts left up to 26,600 households without electricity, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
Officials in Wuhan said that 28 homes in the city had been totally destroyed, while another 130 had been left damaged.
READ MORE: China Covid cover-up cannot be ruled out say scientists
In late 2019, the first cases of the novel coronavirus were discovered in Wuhan with the virus later spreading around the world.
The hurricanes come as China has managed to almost eradicate the virus completely.
On Friday mainland China reported the first new cases of coronavirus for three weeks.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed
0 Comments