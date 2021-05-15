China tornado: One dead and over 60 injured after tornadoes strike Wuhan and Suzhou

The extreme weather hit the central Hubei province and east China’s Jiangsu province, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Dramatic videos depicts large items being blown down streets due to the strong winds. In Wuhan, six people were reportedly missing and 41 were being treated in hospitals. Dramatic videos depicts large items being blown down streets due to the strong winds. In Wuhan, six people were reportedly missing and 41 were being treated in hospitals.

The tornado in the central province ripped through the Caidian District at 8.39pm, according to Xinhua. Advertisements The news agency added that none of the people being treated were in a life-threatening condition. The local government in Wuhan said the tornado snapped trees and toppled some construction site sheds. A second tornado blasted Shengze town in the city of Suzhou. READ MORE: China Covid cover-up cannot be ruled out say scientists

The city of Wuhan is possibly best known to the international community as the place where COVID-19 is said to have originated. The coronavirus disease spread worldwide and became a global pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University, over three million people have died due to COVID-19 across the globe. There have been more than 161 million cases of the disease internationally, according to the data. Advertisements

