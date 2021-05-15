Classic cars could be 'scrapped' ahead of Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion

“I have another car, a Range Rover, which I could use instead but I think I will change the Bentley for something older that’s exempt.
“I’m lucky that I can afford to do this, but a lot of people won’t be able to.
“It’s also sad as I think this will be like when the scrappage scheme was introduced, and a lot of historic cars were scrapped because owners were given an incentive.”
Jude Currie, a 19-year-old car enthusiast has toured London offering to buy classics before they are sold for scrap.
He said: “At the end of last year in Greenwich, I saved a 1995 Hyundai Elantra. It was one of seven left on the roads.
“And I managed to save it for scrap value because it just failed an MOT and the owner didn’t see the point of getting the work done to pass because he had to sell it this year anyway, because of ULEZ.
However, historic vehicles aged 40 years of age will be exempt from the new charge.
The newly re-elected London mayor said he has an “overwhelming mandate” to press ahead with his green initiatives.
They said any money received from the ULEZ will be reinvested to improve the transport network and further improve air quality.
