Disney live-streaming 'A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King'

US

Disney live-streaming 'A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King' from Animal Kingdom

Disney live-streaming 'A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King' from Animal Kingdom | WATCH LIVE
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Calling all “Lion King” lovers! Here’s your chance to watch “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King,” a Broadway-style show filled with songs, pageantry and puppetry that celebrates “The Lion King,” at Walt Disney World.The show is officially opening in the park on Saturday, May 15. Because of physical distancing measures in the park, Disney is providing a one-time live viewing opportunity for those who can’t make it in to see the show.

This new version of the show incorporates changes to accommodate safety protocols in place in the park. The choreography has been modified, and the acrobatics have been pared down, according to the Disney Parks Blog.Watch Walt Disney World’s “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King” here on this page or wherever you stream — Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku — on Saturday, May 15, at 12:25 p.m. ET | 11:25 a.m. CT | 9:25 a.m. PT.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

