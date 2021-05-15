NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Disney World and other U.S. theme parks update mask rules

Disney World and other U.S. theme parks update mask rules

Disney World and other U.S. theme parks update mask rules© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Summer Selmon, her brother Levi, and their parents Dave and Brandi wear face masks while visiting the Disney Springs shopping and dining district during their vacation at Walt Disney World during a phased reopening from coronavirus disease (CO

(Reuters) -Disney World and other U.S. amusement parks updated their mask policy following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week.

Masks have been made optional in outdoor areas and pool decks at Walt Disney (NYSE:) Inc’s Disney World in Orlando, Florida, effective May 15, but are still needed for entering rides and at indoor locations, according to the guidelines posted on its website.

Universal Orlando has also relaxed its mask policy for guests at outdoor locations. “Face coverings will remain required at all indoor locations, including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

SeaWorld (NYSE:) Entertainment Inc said on Saturday masks will no longer be required for guests at SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Discovery (NASDAQ:) Cove, Aquatica Orlando, Aquatica San Antonio, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA for customers who are fully vaccinated.

“All park employees will be required to continue to wear face coverings,” a SeaWorld spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The CDC on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

Author: Reuters
This post originally appeared on Stock Market News

