End of Debenhams: Last store to close forever today after 243 years

“We are very excited about their potential and are already seeing the early rewards from their growth,” Mr Lyttle added.

Debenhams traces its roots back to 1778, when William Clark established a drapers store on Wigmore Street in west London.

Its current name stems from 1813 when William Debenham invested in the company, which became Clark & Debenham.

Months of closures and the rise of online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic has meant that many retail companies have been forced to close after going bust, with Debenhams being one of them.

