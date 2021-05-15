NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Celebrities

Gogglebox star Mary Killen says 'Queen is without ego' as royals 'grapple' with duty

During the programme, Giles took a cheeky jibe at Mary’s expense which left viewers shocked.

With the octopus slowly dying on screen, Gogglebox’s Lee explained: “So you have sex, have baby, and then pop your clogs.

Giles and Mary then appeared on the screen, with the former taking a swipe.

“She’s served her purpose,” Giles remarked, following the film’s ending.

Mary commented: “Oh that’s sad though.”

“And yet you’re still alive,” Giles quipped.

Gogglebox airs tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

