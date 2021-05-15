GTA 6 release date: Big Rockstar hint coming for PS5 and Xbox Series X fans?

There’s a chance that gamers could learn a little bit more about the GTA 6 release date this week, although it won’t be through a direct announcement. Rockstar Games will be the ones to break the official news, and they are currently focused on bringing GTA 5 to PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Meanwhile, publisher Take-Two Interactive has made it clear they will not reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 release date news. Advertisements However, the company does share news about its future plans during Earnings Call, and this can include vague hints on what they are planning next. And this week will see the Q4 Take-Two Interactive Software Earnings Conference Call commence on Tuesday, May 18.

This will be when we hear more about the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and perhaps Rockstar’s plans for PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. An excerpt from the previous earnings report reads: “For the expanded community of Grand Theft Auto Online, the journey through this ever evolving world will continue on the latest generation consoles with additional new updates including content that is exclusive to the new consoles and PC. “There will also be a new standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online coming in the second half of calendar 2021 which will be available for free exclusively on PlayStation 5 during the first three months. Rockstar Games will share more details on the new versions of Grand Theft Auto V in the months ahead.” There were also questions asked regarding Rockstar’s back-catalogue and how remasters could benefit the franchise, which didn’t end in a true answer, with Take-Two’s CEO commenting:

“I’d say it’s a great and encouraging question. I’m kind of inclined to leave it more as a statement than a question. And any updates on our release schedule will come from Rockstar Games.” There have also been hints that something could be revealed during E3 2021 in June 2021. Advertisements Take-Two has been listed as a partner, meaning that something from Rockstar Games could be shown. “For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA.

“We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.” But even though something could be shared regarding GTA 6, it’s more likely that Grand Theft Auto 5 would be the focus. With GTA 5 and GTA Online coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms later this year, E3 would be the perfect venue to run through its upgraded visuals and features. However, Rockstar Games is not like more studios and they don’t usually bother using big events to showcase its latest title. So it will be interesting to see what is announced by Rockstar Games over the coming weeks.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed