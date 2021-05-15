How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle 'used non-verbal denial' tactic during rift claims

However, the body language expert warned against this kind of behaviour to dispel rumours.

She said: “As an announcement ritual to signal ‘move along, nothing to see here’ to the public these types of set-pieces rarely work as well as they are intended to, mainly because they have been hijacked as a ritual by politicians and actors posing smiling with their wives in a cynical bid to scotch rumours of an affair.

“The public tends to be distrusting, making them a risky tool unless done partly away from the cameras to give a more natural feel, like William and Harry’s recent chat.”

Recently, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s YouTube channel launched, an exciting new move for the Duke and Duchess.

