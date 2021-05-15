NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle 'used non-verbal denial' tactic during rift claims

How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle 'used non-verbal denial' tactic during rift claims

How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle 'used non-verbal denial' tactic during rift claims

However, the body language expert warned against this kind of behaviour to dispel rumours.

She said: “As an announcement ritual to signal ‘move along, nothing to see here’ to the public these types of set-pieces rarely work as well as they are intended to, mainly because they have been hijacked as a ritual by politicians and actors posing smiling with their wives in a cynical bid to scotch rumours of an affair.

“The public tends to be distrusting, making them a risky tool unless done partly away from the cameras to give a more natural feel, like William and Harry’s recent chat.”

Recently, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s YouTube channel launched, an exciting new move for the Duke and Duchess.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
