How to get rid of visceral fat: Specific vegetables could reduce the belly fat

Calcium-supplemented orange juice was given to overweight and obese people who were around 40 years of age.
The placebo group consumed the same amount of orange juice, but without the added calcium supplement.
The 16-week trial, which involved 171 participants, resulted in the calcium supplementation group losing significantly more visceral fat than the control group.
The more you smoke, the more likely you’ll have fat stored in the belly area, confirmed Harvard Medical School.
Sleeping
A five-year study found that adults under the age of 40 who slept for five hours or less accumulated significantly more visceral fat.
In addition, sleeping for more than eight hours also led to increased visceral fat levels.
Thus, if you want to lose the belly fat, getting around seven hours of sleep per night might be ideal.
