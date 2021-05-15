How to get rid of visceral fat: Specific vegetables could reduce the belly fat

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition published a research paper that investigated the link between calcium and visceral fat.

Calcium-supplemented orange juice was given to overweight and obese people who were around 40 years of age.

The placebo group consumed the same amount of orange juice, but without the added calcium supplement.

Advertisements

The 16-week trial, which involved 171 participants, resulted in the calcium supplementation group losing significantly more visceral fat than the control group.

DON’T MISS

Bowel cancer: Consistency of your poo is a sign [INSIGHT]

How to get rid of visceral fat: Best vegetables [TIPS]

Dementia: How long you nap for is a sign [ADVICE]