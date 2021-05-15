NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

How to get rid of visceral fat: Specific vegetables could...

Health

How to get rid of visceral fat: Specific vegetables could reduce the belly fat

1 min

98views
83
13 shares, 83 points
How to get rid of visceral fat: Specific vegetables could reduce the belly fat
A good indicator as to whether or not you’re carrying too much visceral fat is to look at your belly; the bigger the belly, the more health risks you’re likely to encounter because of too much visceral fat. It’s not necessarily the size of the belly that is the problem, it’s the amount of visceral fat that is deposited around internal organs. According to WebMD, studies suggest that more calcium in the body is linked to less severe visceral fat levels. This suggests that leafy greens, such as spinach and collards, would be beneficial in reducing belly fat.
The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition published a research paper that investigated the link between calcium and visceral fat.

Calcium-supplemented orange juice was given to overweight and obese people who were around 40 years of age.

The placebo group consumed the same amount of orange juice, but without the added calcium supplement.

Advertisements

The 16-week trial, which involved 171 participants, resulted in the calcium supplementation group losing significantly more visceral fat than the control group.

DON’T MISS
Bowel cancer: Consistency of your poo is a sign [INSIGHT]
How to get rid of visceral fat: Best vegetables [TIPS]
Dementia: How long you nap for is a sign [ADVICE]

Smoking

The more you smoke, the more likely you’ll have fat stored in the belly area, confirmed Harvard Medical School.

Sleeping

A five-year study found that adults under the age of 40 who slept for five hours or less accumulated significantly more visceral fat.

In addition, sleeping for more than eight hours also led to increased visceral fat levels.

Thus, if you want to lose the belly fat, getting around seven hours of sleep per night might be ideal.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

83
13 shares, 83 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in