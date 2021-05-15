NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Indian variant 'hospitalises six people' in Scotland with 'one already...

UK

Indian variant 'hospitalises six people' in Scotland with 'one already receiving two jabs'

The six people are understood to be currently being treated for complications suspected to be related to the new variant. The six people are believed to be receiving treatment in hospitals in Glasgow. Because of the rise of the Indian variant in the region, the Scottish Government has decided to keep Glasgow in a higher level of lockdown with restrictions ease elsewhere.
Speaking to the Daily Record a source said: “At least one person has had two doses of the vaccine.

“It is part of the reason for the concern.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday took action to halt the spread of coronavirus in Glasgow.

She announced that Glasgow and the Moray region would stay in Level 3 lockdown restrictions for at least a week longer than the rest of Scotland.

This prolonged lockdown situation will affect about 700,000 people.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said: “I know this will be disappointing for residents and businesses in Moray.

“However, in my judgement, it is sensible, though difficult, to be cautious now to allow Moray to move with more confidence to Level 2 rather than ease restrictions and risk having to go backwards later.”

Sturgeon added: “The Scottish Government is applying a similar reasoning in Glasgow city which, I must say, is causing even more concern at this stage.

JUST IN: Spain to ‘suffer consequences’ of new Brexit visa law as British tourists book elsewhere

The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference: “I do not believe that we need, on the present evidence, to delay our road map and we will proceed with our plan to move to step three in England from Monday.

“But I have to level with you that this new variant could pose a serious disruption to our progress and could make it more difficult to move to step four in June.”

The Indian variant of coronavirus has officially been called B.1.617.2.

It is one of four mutated versions of coronavirus which have been designated as being “of concern” by the World Health Organisation.

It is not thought the new variant is resistant to current vaccines, but scientists are issuing caution due to how quickly it spreads.

Express.co.uk has contacted the Scottish Government and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde for a comment on the above details.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

