Mass Effect Legendary Edition Now Available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S





Relive the cinematic sci-fi saga today with thefor Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Experience the legend of Commander Shepard and the crew of the Normandy as you travel across the galaxy in a heroic tale of survival, betrayal, and hope where your choices carry through to the final moments of the epic three-game saga.

Start your adventure in the original Mass Effect as you set off aboard the SS Normandy as you race against time to stop a madmen hell bent on destruction. Then in Mass Effect 2, recruit an elite team of the galaxy’s most skilled (and dangerous) characters as you lead a desperate assault. Finally, in Mass Effect 3, take back Earth from a nearly unstoppable foe on a seemingly impossible mission to save mankind.





Mass Effect Legendary Edition collects all the single-player content across all three games, including over 40 DLC, promo weapons, armors, and packs, all remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics in HDR.

This also includes enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting, and depth of field plus full-resolution audio. In addition, you can choose to play in “Favor Quality” for increased resolution or “Favor Framerate” to boost your FPS on Xbox Series X|S. And it’s not just visuals that have been enhanced. Enjoy improved aiming and weapons balance, SFX, input/controls, squad behavior, cover behavior, and gameplay cameras across all three games.





Best of all, you can create and customize your own Commander Shepard with an advanced character creator that includes improved hair, makeup, eye color, and skin tones helping you build out a personalized arsenal as you command your elite team across the Mass Effect universe.





Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available today for Xbox One and as an Optimized for Xbox Series X|S title on the Xbox Store.