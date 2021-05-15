Michael Jackson pet: Where is Bubbles the chimpanzee now?

Where is Bubbles the chimpanzee now?
Michael Jackson fans will be happy to know Bubbles the chimpanzee is alive and well.
Michael acquired Bubbles in the early 1980s, after Bubbles was born in 1983.
It is unclear exactly how Bubbles was acquired, and also how Michael came to name him.
“I saw Bubbles at a wedding in a tux. He has great table manners.”
Michael’s former step-daughter Riley Keough, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, also remembered Bubbles fondly, telling TV host James Corden: “[He] was great. There was like a few different chimps that I remember.
“I don’t remember which one is which. I remember one pulling on my curtains in my house and then one went to school with me one time, which was pretty cool.”
In 2009, journalist John Blake even wrote a spoof memoir of Bubbles, called Bubbles: My Secret Diary, From Swaziland to Neverland.
The blurb to the book read: “Behind his seemingly-perfect life of glamorous friends, gold-plated tyre swings, and personal chefs, there is a dark history of medical experiments, addiction and loss.
“But Bubbles has fought against his personal and professional problems and, with his help of man-pet Michael Jackson, he has grown to become bigger than King Kong—figuratively speaking.”
In 2003, Bubbles was taken to famous Hollywood animal trainer Bob Dunn’s ranch in California, as he had become too big and aggressive to have at Neverland.
At this point, Michael had three young children, which proved to be more important.
However, Michael still visited Bubbles when he could, and reportedly ‘acted like a kid’ around the chimp.
In 2005, Bob’s ranch closed, and so Bubbles was moved to the Centre for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, but is still under Bob’s care.
“Chimpanzees are intelligent. They remember people and stuff. Bubbles and Michael were close friends and playmates.
“The last time Michael visited, Bubbles definitely recognised and remembered him.”
Bubbles is now 38-years-old and as of 2009, according to Bob, enjoys painting and listening to flute music.
