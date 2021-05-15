Next Week on Xbox: May 17 to 21





Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] titles! Get more details on the games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!

A snow-covered wonderland of platforming action awaits in 0 Degrees. Take control of a bundled-up pixel art climber as they make their way across icefields, up frosted peaks, through dark caves, and over treacherous pitfalls.

Survive a futuristic Tokyo-style Detroit in this 3D runner that tells the story of Wally who has uncovered the evidence that can change his city forever. Explore a game world with an amazing soundtrack featuring the authentic sounds of Detroit Artist.





A real-time management sim set in an original fantasy world of Delcrys. Build and manage your tavern, make visiting adventurers happy, and your services famous all over the land. Play freely in Sandbox mode or follow the rich story in a Campaign.





Outbreak: Endless Nightmares twists the series’ survival horror gameplay by adding elements of roguelike gameplay. You’ll need to explore, hunt for supplies, uncover clues, and fight your way through each anomaly – each consisting of semi-procedurally generated instances where both the environment, and the undead, are out to kill you.





A full 8-bit retro beat ‘em up experience with big levels, big bosses, and irreverent references to the View Askewniverse. Mall Brawl can be played solo where you swap between both Jay and Silent Bob strategically or played with a buddy, in a co-op experience, where you fight your way through mallrats, delinquents, and security guards to find your way out of the mall and back to the Quickstop.

Welcome to Rust, where the only aim is to survive. Overcome struggles such as hunger, thirst, and cold by building fires and shelter, killing animals, and protecting yourself from other players from this acclaimed survival game.





The world of Computra is under threat from the evil Ramrafstar and his ferocious minion Deletion Dave, who seek to destroy the partitions that hold everything together. Play as one of our four heroes: Pixel Pete, Polly Polygon, Blip, and Plunk as they try to find a way to stop Ramrafstar before their homeworld is destroyed.





The Wild at Heart is a whimsical story centered around two children that escape to a fantastical land filled with magical creatures to befriend and an oddball order of guardians who’ve lost their way. Explore a beautiful, handcrafted world full of charming puzzles and deep secrets. Welcome to the Deep Woods.





“Cosmic Top Secret” is the weird, but official, term NATO uses for top confidentiality. A fitting name for this game since it needed military clearance to be released! Cosmic Top Secret won multiple awards for the innovative ways it engages players in deeply documented plots. The game even inspired the creation of a life-size event at the Cold War Museum of Denmark. Meet people who made history – spies, army leaders, math geniuses, fighter pilots and more – from both sides of the Iron Curtain and with incredible, absurd, or thrilling stories.





Four heroes are facing a horde of evil! Ultimate abilities, magic artifacts, hero upgrades and clever tactics… All these will help to defeat the Boss. In this unique turn-based battle system, command a team of 4 heroes, 3 of which are fighting on the front line, while the 4th is recovering health behind his team-mates.





Available Day One with EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate! Team up and duke it out in Knockout City, where epic dodgeball battlers settle the score in team-based multiplayer matches. Throw, catch, pass, dodge, and tackle your way to dodgeball dominance! Also, everyone is invited to join in on the fun with the Knockout City Block Party from May 21 to 30 which includes a 10 day free trial.





Rising Hell is a vertical platformer rogue-lite filled with adrenaline-pumping action and tons of heavy gothic metal shreds. Fight your way through hordes of blood-lusting demons and escape hell as you unlock new characters and talents to create chaos in the randomly generated and ever-changing landscape of hell.