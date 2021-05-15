NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Piers Morgan blasts Boris Johnson for ‘shameful dithering’ amid Indian...

Celebrities

Piers Morgan blasts Boris Johnson for ‘shameful dithering’ amid Indian variant concerns

1 min

116views
96
15 shares, 96 points
Piers Morgan blasts Boris Johnson for ‘shameful dithering’ amid Indian variant concerns

Piers shared the article on his Twitter page, in view of his 7.9 million followers.

He wrote: “More shameful dithering by our Prime Minister – @BorisJohnson has done this throughout the pandemic, constantly leaving it too late to act, with deadly consequences.”

Yesterday, the former Good Morning Britain presenter warned his followers to take the new variant “very seriously” amid transmission concerns.

Advertisements

A Government spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “We have some of the toughest border measures in the world.

“We took precautionary action to ban travel from India on 23rd April, six days before this variant was put under investigation and two weeks before it was labelled as of concern.

“We have since sped up our vaccination programme and put in enhanced local support to curb transmission.

“Prior to India being placed on the red list in April anyone coming to the UK had to test negative and quarantine for 10 days.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

96
15 shares, 96 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in