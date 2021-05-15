NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Portugal holidays: Best places to visit when borders open next...

Travel

Portugal holidays: Best places to visit when borders open next week

1 min

102views
72
12 shares, 72 points
Portugal holidays: Best places to visit when borders open next week

The Portuguese government announced yesterday that it was going to extend its national lockdown to at least May 30, which caused a state of uncertainly among UK holidaymakers that had a trip planned for next week.

However, later in the day, the country confirmed that it will now allow UK tourists to visit from Monday, May 17.

Travellers that wish to go to the country will need to provide a negative PCR test on arrival.

Advertisements

Portugal has always been a hotspot for Britons, and it’s now likely to be one of the most accessible and affordable destinations on the green list.

READ MORE: The Scarborough B&B named the best in the world

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

72
12 shares, 72 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in