Post Office shares cheapest summer holiday destinations – green list Portugal comes third

It consists of a “green list”, an “amber list” and a “red list”.
Travellers returning from a “green list” country means that they will not have to quarantine on return and will only be required to take one coronavirus test post-arrival.
The list includes countries like Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands.
With money being tight for many people this year, Post Office has revealed the cheapest summer holiday destinations.
The annual Post Office Travel Money Holiday Money Report brings news that Portugal not only emerges as the cheapest in the eurozone and third cheapest of 46 surveyed for the Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer but it also rates as the country that holidaymakers think offers the best value for money.
Madeira also makes it into the top 10 with Bulgaria, which is currently on the “amber” list, being the destination where holidaymakers will actually find the cheapest prices for a range of eight staples.
In the top 10 is also Spain, South Africa, Vietnam and Bali.
Nick Boden, Post Office Head of Travel Money, which accounts for one-in-four UK foreign exchange transactions, said: “People who are hoping to take an overseas holiday and have not decided on their destination should make sure they know the regulations that apply to countries they are considering at the time of booking.
“When budgeting for their holiday, they should include all the costs of travel abroad in their planning. This does not just mean comparing package prices or flight costs but also doing their homework to check how resort prices have changed since their last trip. Big falls in many European and long haul resorts spell good news – so choose carefully.”
Post Office Travel Money’s Nick Boden said: “Sterling’s strength against the majority of holiday currencies means it really ought to play an important part in decisions about where to travel abroad.
“The purchasing power of the pound means people changing £500 into US dollars or East Caribbean dollars, the currency for Antigua, St Lucia and Grenada, will get the equivalent of around £61 extra.
