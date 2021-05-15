Post Office shares cheapest summer holiday destinations – green list Portugal comes third

A traffic light system has been drawn up categorising countries around the globe based on their COVID-19 risk levels.

It consists of a “green list”, an “amber list” and a “red list”.

Travellers returning from a “green list” country means that they will not have to quarantine on return and will only be required to take one coronavirus test post-arrival.

Advertisements

The list includes countries like Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis shares the safest way to book summer holidays