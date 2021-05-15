NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Life & Style

Prince Charles body language 'a cause for concern' at the State Opening of Parliament

Judi said: “The Prince is famous for his body language rituals, including the cuff-fiddle, pocket-pat and truncated checking of his top inside pocket, but they have formed a recognizable, signature trait and usually only occur briefly when he is first appearing or being greeted by hosts.

“These appear to be new gestures and were much more prolonged.

“Charles must have been under a lot of pressure recently, with the rifts with Harry and the re-structure of the royal Firm and it was sadly too easy to see the depth of his grief at his father’s funeral.

“The body language here suggests we shouldn’t underestimate the effects all this has had on the heir to the throne.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
