Rafael Nadal sends clear message to Djokovic and Sonego after reaching Italian Open final

Sports

Rafael Nadal sends clear message to Djokovic and Sonego after reaching Italian Open final

Rafael Nadal sends clear message to Djokovic and Sonego after reaching Italian Open final

“It is important for my confidence to be back in an important final like this one.

“Tomorrow I am going to have a tough opponent in front of me for sure, Djokovic or Sonego, but I need to be ready and play my best tennis.”

Meanwhile, Amazon tennis pundit Greg Rusedski was asked who the favourite would be if Nadal took on his old foe Djokovic in the final.

“Rafa is always the favourite when you meet him on a clay court,” he replied.

When pressed on if Nadal would be a heavy favourite, Rusedski added: “Not a clear favourite. Djokovic against Tsitsipas was impressive the way he fought back.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

