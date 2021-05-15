NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Road rage incident prompts lockdown at Round Rock store

US

Road rage incident prompts lockdown at Round Rock store

1 min

75views
60
11 shares, 60 points
Road rage incident prompts lockdown at Round Rock store

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A road rage incident in which one person is accused of pulling out a gun on another driver prompted a lockdown in the La Frontera area of Round Rock Saturday afternoon.

A Round Rock police spokesman said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. after receiving reports of an alleged road rage incident.

The RRPD spokesman couldn’t say where the incident started, but said the two drivers involved in the incident were in a parking lot in the 100 block of Sundance Parkway. The area is in the northwest intersection of Interstate 35 and State Highway 45.

Advertisements

The Sam’s Club was put on lock down out of an abundance of caution but it has since reopened.

RRPD said one person was detained.

A DPS helicopter was also assisting but has since left the scene.

Author: Chelsea Moreno
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

60
11 shares, 60 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in