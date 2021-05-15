Rumour: Sega Will Re-Release Sonic 3 & Knuckles In A New Sonic Collection

This year marks Sonic the Hedgehog‘s 30th anniversary. Sega has previously said it’s got some “exciting news” that it can’t wait to share and has told fans to expect plenty of major announcements – including new games, digital content and more.

There’s already been a rumour about the 2010 Wii and Nintendo DS title Sonic Colors being remastered, and now leaker Zippo is claiming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles will be making a comeback in a new Sonic collection. This was the information shared over on their blog page:

“It’s back. And I promise you that I’m not shi***** you. It was thought to be impossible, but it’s coming. There will be some changes, though. More soon.” Advertisements

The reference to it being “impossible”, is likely tied to the legal issues surrounding the music in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – some of the tracks were apparently composed by Michael Jackson but went uncredited. In an attempt to not go off on a tangent here, it seems Sega could have finally worked out a way to revive this classic.

Zippo is the same leaker who earlier this week backed up rumours about the return of Donkey Kong. What do you make of this latest rumour? Could you see Sega reviving Sonic 3 & Knuckles for the blue blur’s 30th birthday celebrations? Leave your thoughts down below.

