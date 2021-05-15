Shock PS5 stock news as Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch outsell Sony

Console sales have been heavily impacted by the ongoing stock shortages in the UK, with May expected to be a better month for Sony’s PlayStation 5.

Several UK retailers have already released stock this month, which should mean a higher place in the sales charts for the PS5.

And the only way is up, following the shock reveal that Sony’s flagship gaming machine was outsold during April by the Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

A new report this week confirms that the Nintendo handheld console was the best selling console in the UK during April 2021.

That runs against what has happened in previous months, with the Nintendo Switch and PS5 reportedly having sold similar numbers since the start of 2021.

