Sky customers could finally be warned if they are paying too much for TV

But Ofcom disagrees, with the telecoms regulator now in the final stages of an investigation into whether or not Sky TV is breaking the rules.
In an update on its website Ofcom says, “it has determined that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Sky has contravened, and continues to contravene, GC C1.10 of the General Conditions from at least 26 March 2020.
“We have provisionally found that as a provider of pay TV services transmitted by means of satellite distribution network, Sky provides an electronic communications service. As such, we provisionally consider that Sky is a Regulated Provider within the meaning of GC C1.10 and is required to comply with that condition in respect of its pay TV services.”
It only takes a quick trip to Sky’s website to see the savings that can be made.
For example, right now you can get Sky TV with Sports for just £41 per month which is a bit of a bargain. But at the end of the 18-month contract, this leaps up to £63 per month, or an extra £264 per year.
It’s these type of jumps in price that Ofcom wants consumers to be made aware of.
In response to Ofcom’s latest update, a Sky spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to clarify what has been a long running difference of views on interpretation of the law. We cannot comment further until Ofcom has announced its final decision.”
“Sky and Ofcom have been at loggerheads for more than a year about whether pay TV services have to comply with rules regarding end-of-contract notifications,” Doku said.
“End-of-contract notifications are meant to put more power in the hands of consumers and help make informed decisions about whether their current plan is the best value for them.”
